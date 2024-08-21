Northland Power Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$22.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.