Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 32167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
