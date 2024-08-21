Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 32167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Down 9.3 %

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

The firm has a market cap of C$10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

