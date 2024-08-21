Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) versus Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $172.53 million 2.58 -$131.75 million N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $262.91 million 9.41 $95.34 million $1.07 25.13

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Net Lease Office Properties and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Net Lease Office Properties presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.77%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95%

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Net Lease Office Properties on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

