Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $285.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,024. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

