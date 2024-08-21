Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $848.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

