Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.26. 29,093,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,848,633. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.36.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
