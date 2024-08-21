Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 42.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. 1,796,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,156. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

