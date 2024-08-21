Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 124.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MYO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Myomo from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,244 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myomo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 527,830 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 537.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

