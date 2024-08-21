Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Stock Performance

MCPB stock remained flat at $23.00 on Wednesday. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves its customers in the city of Mt. Carmel and parts of Wabash County, Illinois; and residents and businesses in the villages of Allendale, Patton, St. Francisville, Bellmont, Keensburg, and Cowling, Illinois.

