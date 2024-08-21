Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Stock Performance
MCPB stock remained flat at $23.00 on Wednesday. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile
