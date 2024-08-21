Michael Benstock Buys 10,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SGC opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.