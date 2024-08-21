MELD (MELD) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MELD has a market cap of $42.09 million and $1.22 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,816,136,533 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01154392 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $947,248.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

