Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 384 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,358. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $614.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

