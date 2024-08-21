Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $58.70 million and $7.56 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.20105369 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $12,942,527.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

