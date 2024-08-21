Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUG. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 245,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,608. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

