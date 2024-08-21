Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 82,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 1,012,208 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.