Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 1,194,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,901. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.