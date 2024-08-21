Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,294,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.