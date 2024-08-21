Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 9,330,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,522,337. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.