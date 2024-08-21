Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $214.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

MMC stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $227.63. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

