Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.04 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.