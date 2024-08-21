Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.04 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.