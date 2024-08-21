Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.97. 2,088,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

