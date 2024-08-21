Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.52 million and $204,959.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,074.87 or 0.99920023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000327 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $201,983.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

