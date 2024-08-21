LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CEO James Anthony Clark Sells 33,331 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 251,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,649. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $427.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYTS

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.