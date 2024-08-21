LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CEO James Anthony Clark Sells 33,331 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LSI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 251,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,649. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $427.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.
Institutional Trading of LSI Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LYTS
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LSI Industries
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.