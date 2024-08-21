Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $242.53 and last traded at $242.07. 390,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,515,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

