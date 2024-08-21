Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.700-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.7 billion-$83.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.2 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.13. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.19.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

