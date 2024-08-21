LongView Wealth Management Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 5.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $367.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,054. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.35 and a 200-day moving average of $353.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

