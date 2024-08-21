Litchfield Hills Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WidePoint in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WidePoint in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $3.60 on Monday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.69.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 170.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WidePoint by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

