Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. 6,736,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,591. The company has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
