Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. 6,736,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,591. The company has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.