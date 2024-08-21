LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LENZ. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $22.50 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,621,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.