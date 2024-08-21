Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 8,264,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

