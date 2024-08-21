Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 194.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 968,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,658. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

