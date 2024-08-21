Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned about 0.06% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUSA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

