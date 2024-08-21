Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA GRPM traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $115.73. 46,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,463. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $402.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
