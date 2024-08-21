Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Lazydays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GORV opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazydays

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

