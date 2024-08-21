Launch One Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 21st

Launch One Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 21st. Launch One Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance
LPAAU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Launch One Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $9.99.
About Launch One Acquisition
