Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.02% from the company’s previous close.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Bio

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 881,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,145,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 410,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,671,662 shares of company stock worth $2,787,697. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

