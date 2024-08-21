Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRONGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 881,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,145,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 410,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,671,662 shares of company stock worth $2,787,697. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

