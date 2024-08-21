Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 478,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

