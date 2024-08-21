Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Trading Up 1.1 %
KOMOF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Komo Plant Based Foods
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Komo Plant Based Foods
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.