Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.98 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.66). 70,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 117,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.68).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.79 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.
About Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
