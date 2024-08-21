KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $2.14 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01319035 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

