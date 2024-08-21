KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

