Keh Shew Lu Sells 20,010 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Diodes Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of DIOD stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,862. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
