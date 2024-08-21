Keh Shew Lu Sells 20,010 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,862. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

