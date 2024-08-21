Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.92

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 884282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.96 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 24.36.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

