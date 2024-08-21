JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,358. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $614.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

