JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $214.08. 3,261,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142,413. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $196.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

