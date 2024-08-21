Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Declares Dividend of $1.79

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.7916 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $143.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on KSPI shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
