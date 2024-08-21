John Ferrucci Sells 8,328 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) COO John Ferrucci sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $41,390.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Ferrucci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,495.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Ferrucci sold 1,501 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $7,595.06.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

FLL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 58,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full House Resorts

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.