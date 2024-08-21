JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,888 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of JKS stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.38.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

