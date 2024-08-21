Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on October 23rd

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.
About Jardine Matheson
