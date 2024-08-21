Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on October 23rd

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

