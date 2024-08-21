Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 3.8%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 49,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 748,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

